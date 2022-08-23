Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 2,398 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 42.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.3 %

Airbnb stock opened at $112.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,925 shares in the company, valued at $34,551,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 833,380 shares of company stock worth $89,510,035. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Citigroup cut their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.41.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

