Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,653,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $1,258,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 91,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSM opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.77.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.