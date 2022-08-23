Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Argus upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

