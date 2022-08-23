Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Makes New $730,000 Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 92.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

