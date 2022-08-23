Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,308,000 after acquiring an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $51,882,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $37,283,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 19,901.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after buying an additional 130,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE opened at $200.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $278.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cheuvreux raised Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

