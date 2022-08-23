Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,308,000 after acquiring an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $51,882,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $37,283,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 19,901.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after buying an additional 130,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari Price Performance
Shares of RACE opened at $200.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $278.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ferrari Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrari (RACE)
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.