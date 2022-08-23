Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after buying an additional 2,633,801 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $128,150,000. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $111,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Trading Up 1.4 %

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.36.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

