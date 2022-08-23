Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $191.62 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.21.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.