Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $177.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $245.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.