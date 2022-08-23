Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 4,636 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 43.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $100.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,945 shares of company stock worth $1,121,684 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

