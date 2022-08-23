BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $72.21 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

