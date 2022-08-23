BitcoinPoS Price Hits $0.0616 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $354,274.96 and approximately $31.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0616 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,965,743 coins and its circulating supply is 5,754,289 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

