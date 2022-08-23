Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $133.78 on Major Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.56 billion and $444.72 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $133.78 or 0.00620683 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,552.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00262532 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00020378 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002832 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,153,838 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
