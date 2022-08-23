BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $141,167.10 and $2.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003848 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00129052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00075091 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BCV is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

