Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Down 3.7%

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) shares were down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 116,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 48,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 27.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 234,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 49,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.
Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.
