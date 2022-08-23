Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Down 3.7%

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) shares were down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 116,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.01 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 48,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 27.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 234,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 49,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.