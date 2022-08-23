Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $222.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Bill.com Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $162.91 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.83.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at $815,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at $815,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.3% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

