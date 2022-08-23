Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Financial Review

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 12.93% 90.08% 16.83% Grove Collaborative N/A -22.81% -10.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Grove Collaborative, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 351.35%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.46%. Given Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is more favorable than Grove Collaborative.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Grove Collaborative’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. $495.19 million 0.75 $88.97 million $1.66 6.01 Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative.

Risk and Volatility

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. beats Grove Collaborative on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories. The company sells its products through twelve catalogues. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

