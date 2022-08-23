Berry (BERRY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.22 Million

Berry (BERRY) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Berry has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $651,132.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Berry has traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Berry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,360.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00129667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00073697 BTC.

Berry Coin Profile

Berry (BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. The official website for Berry is sbpglobal.io. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Berry

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.