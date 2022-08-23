Berenberg Bank Increases SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Price Target to €56.00

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €40.00 ($40.82) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SMA Solar Technology from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

SMTGF opened at $59.10 on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $59.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

