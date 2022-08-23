Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Bentley Systems comprises approximately 1.9% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Bentley Systems worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $8,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

BSY stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.99. 10,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 124.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BSY. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

