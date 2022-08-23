Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,463.00.

BLWYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,160 ($38.18) to GBX 3,230 ($39.03) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($41.34) to GBX 3,289 ($39.74) in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Bellway Stock Performance

BLWYF stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. Bellway has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

