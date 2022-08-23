Bella Protocol Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges (BEL)

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.57 million and $11.72 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00003343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,542.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003839 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00129236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00033617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00075082 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi.

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

