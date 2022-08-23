Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $46.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 5.6 %

BBWI opened at $36.49 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

