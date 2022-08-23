Base Protocol Price Reaches $1.03 on Major Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (BASE) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $496,004.17 and $10,248.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00004846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,292.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003837 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00129541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033221 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00075765 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol.

Base Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.