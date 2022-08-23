Barclays Raises Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Price Target to GBX 358

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 356 ($4.30) to GBX 358 ($4.33) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.80) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 394.25 ($4.76).

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 334.80 ($4.05) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 329.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 325.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,014.55. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 290 ($3.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 388.47 ($4.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

