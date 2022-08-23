Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 660,032 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,171,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,613,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 30,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,587. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.