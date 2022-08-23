Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,139,899 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,159,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,139,899 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.42% of Citigroup worth $1,503,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,086,000 after purchasing an additional 397,541 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 595,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,959,000 after acquiring an additional 166,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citigroup by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,510,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,309 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Shares of C traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $51.12. 181,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,906,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

