Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 134,212 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,911,816 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 134,212 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of McDonald’s worth $1,709,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.65. 26,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,915. The company has a market capitalization of $192.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.30.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

