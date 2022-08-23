Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,057,639 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,233,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,057,639 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.98% of Texas Instruments worth $3,345,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.48. The stock had a trading volume of 59,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.82 and its 200 day moving average is $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

