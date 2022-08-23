Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 160,841 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,943,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 10,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 434,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,539,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 84,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $115.06. 174,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,566,018. The company has a market capitalization of $209.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.69. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

