Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,466,487 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,652,432 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of Comcast worth $1,894,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 346,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,918,752. The stock has a market cap of $165.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

