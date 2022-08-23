Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,159,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 711,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of Accenture worth $2,414,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.11.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $308.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,933. The stock has a market cap of $195.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.