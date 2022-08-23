Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.00

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.
