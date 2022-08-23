Bank of America Increases NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $70.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.38.

NYSE NEP opened at $83.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

