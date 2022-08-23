Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BSAC. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.40.
Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance
Shares of BSAC opened at $15.06 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
