Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BSAC. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.40.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

Shares of BSAC opened at $15.06 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

About Banco Santander-Chile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 229.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 131.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 854.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 274,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

