Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 7,440 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,941,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $421.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,582. The business has a 50 day moving average of $414.04 and a 200 day moving average of $489.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $355.37 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

