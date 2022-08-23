Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 2,351 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. MainStreet Bancshares comprises approximately 1.1% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 7.73% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $14,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

MainStreet Bancshares stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,607. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 8.10%.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Featured Articles

