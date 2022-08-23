Banc Funds Co. LLC Purchases 3,950 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOB. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $37.84. 2,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,350. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.54.

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.