Banc Funds Co. LLC Increases Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,185 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Shore Bancshares worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 120.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 46.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.63. 408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $23.19.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

