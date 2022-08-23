Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Summit State Bank were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Summit State Bank by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Summit State Bank in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Summit State Bank by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSBI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190. The stock has a market cap of $101.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. Summit State Bank has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

