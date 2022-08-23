Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $22.14 Million Position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Unity Bancorp accounts for 1.7% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Unity Bancorp worth $22,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of UNTY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $29.07. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $31.37.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

