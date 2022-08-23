Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $17.36 Million Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the quarter. Mercantile Bank comprises approximately 1.4% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 3.09% of Mercantile Bank worth $17,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.
Mercantile Bank Stock Performance
MBWM stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,013. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $563.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.97.
Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 39.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Insider Activity at Mercantile Bank
In other news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,894 shares in the company, valued at $215,602.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Mercantile Bank Company Profile
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
