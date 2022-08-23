Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Veritex worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,806.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley bought 1,180 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at $243,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,806.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of VBTX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.71. 1,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James cut Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

