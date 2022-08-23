Banc Funds Co. LLC Decreases Position in Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,748 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Finward Bancorp worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

FNWD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.38. 3,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.52. Finward Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:FNWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.