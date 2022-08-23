Banc Funds Co. LLC Buys 7,500 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Investar worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 266,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 20,210 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth about $3,167,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Investar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.01. 36 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,490. Investar Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80.

Investar Increases Dividend

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Investar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $28.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Investar to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Investar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

