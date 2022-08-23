Banc Funds Co. LLC Buys 209,238 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,158,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,238 shares during the quarter. Old Second Bancorp accounts for 2.5% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 4.86% of Old Second Bancorp worth $31,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 365.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 543.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSBC shares. TheStreet cut Old Second Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,245. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $638.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.