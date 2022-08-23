Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Price Target Increased to $3.25 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bakkt Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE BKKT opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. Bakkt has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

