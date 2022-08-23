BabySwap (BABY) Reaches Market Cap of $14.18 Million

BabySwap (BABY) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, BabySwap has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BabySwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. BabySwap has a total market capitalization of $14.18 million and approximately $310,166.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00771511 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
BabySwap Coin Profile
BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 268,495,860 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.
BabySwap Coin Trading
