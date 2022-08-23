Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Up 6.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.90 to $11.10. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Azul traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 29,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,011,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Azul by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Azul Stock Up 7.5 %

Azul Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

