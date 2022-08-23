Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Given New $4.65 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.75 to $4.65 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AYRWF has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ayr Wellness currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Ayr Wellness Stock Down 5.4 %

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.12 million and a PE ratio of -10.30.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.90 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. Equities analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

