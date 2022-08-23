Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Trading Down 3.9%

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $122.99 and last traded at $123.09. Approximately 4,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 335,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

